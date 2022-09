The Heat Is On

Forecast:

Monday: Sun & Clouds | High: 94 | SSW 5-10

Tonight: Partly Cloudy | Low: 71 | Light

In-Depth:

The heat will build over the next three days. Get ready for afternoon highs to reach the mid/upper 90s feeling like 100+. Tuesday and Wednesday look to be the hottest afternoons and will flirt with record highs.

WTVF

Rain chances continue to look minimal.