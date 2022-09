Dry Conditions Continue

Forecast:

Saturday: Becoming Partly Cloudy | High: 89 | S-5-10

Tonight: Clear Sky | Low: 64 | S 1-6

Sunday: Becoming Partly Cloudy | High: 90 | S 5-10

In Depth:

Next Thursday is the official start of Fall, but Summer doesn't want to let go! Highs throughout the next week will flirt with record highs.

As a ridge of high pressure builds in rain chances will remain out of the forecast.