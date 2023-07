Can you feel it? Hot, Hot, Hot!

Forecast:

Today: P. Cloudy, Stray Storm Poss. |High: 93| SW 5-10

Tonight: Pt. Cloudy |Low: 71| SW 5-10

In Depth:

The heat is on! Average highs for this time of year are about 91. We anticipate afternoon highs to reach mid / upper 90s each and every day. But how will it feel? Afternoon highs will feel like 100+.

WTVF

Today, rain chances return... However, it will not be a washout. Drier conditions will remain for the rest of the workweek.