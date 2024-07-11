Watch Now
Summertime Heat Sticks Around (07.11.24)

'Comfortable' and Seasonal Heat: Thursday, July 11, 2024
Posted at 5:03 AM, Jul 11, 2024

' Comfortable ' and Seasonal Heat

Forecast:
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny |High: 93| N-5
Tonight: Clear & Calm |Low: 68| Wind: Light

In Depth:
Let the sun shine. Bright skies are back across Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky. Despite the cool morning, afternoon temperatures will head back into the low 90s. Thankfully, the humidity will behave... It will be hot.. But not oppressive.

This weekend will be hot again with highs in the mid to upper 90. As of right now, even though temperatures will be close to 100 degrees, it looks like our Heat Index will stay below advisory criteria (100-104). However, Monday, dewpoints increased, causing temperatures to feel 105+.

download-3.png

