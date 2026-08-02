Sunday August 2, 2026: Spotty showers possible Sunday, but nothing like Saturday's storms

Much Cooler Today w/ Spotty Showers

Forecast:

Today: Mostly Cloudy w/ Below Avg. Temps, Spotty Showers | High: 78 | WSW 5-10

Tonight: Partly Cloudy, Patchy Fog Poss. | Low: 68 | NW 5-10

Monday: Below Avg. Temps Under a Partly Cloudy Sky, 20% Chc. for a Shower | High: 85 | N 5-10

In Depth:

Sunday brings a much calmer weather picture to the NewsChannel 5 coverage area after Saturday's heavy rainfall and thunderstorm activity. Spotty showers remain possible throughout the day, but we are not expecting thunderstorms.

Those with outdoor plans this afternoon should keep in mind that isolated showers could develop. The rain will be far less widespread and intense than what the region experienced Saturday.

WTVF

WTVF

For those looking for an indoor option, the Nashville Kats are hosting the Michigan Arsenal in the second round of the Arena Football playoffs at F&M Bank Arena in Clarksville.

WTVF

Looking ahead to Monday, a number of school districts return to the classroom under a partly cloudy sky with temperatures running slightly below normal.