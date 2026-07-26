Sunday July 26, 2026: Dangerous heat and humidity to grip Mid-South this week

DANGEROUS HEAT & HUMIDITY RETURN

Forecast:

Today: Mostly Cloudy & Humid, Iso. T-Storms Poss. | High: 92, Feels Like: 100 | N 0-5

Tonight: Partly Cloudy & Muggy, Patchy Fog Likely | Low: 74 | W 0-5

Monday: Hot & Humid, Iso. Storm Poss | High: 95, Feels Like: 106 | W 1-6

In Depth:

Dangerous heat and humidity are moving into the Mid-South to start the week, with "Feels Like" temperatures expected to reach as high as 110°. This afternoon, "Feels Like" temperatures will range between 100° and 105° across the Mid-South.

WTVF

Isolated showers could bring some relief for those who see rainfall, but storm chances remain minimal overall. Areas along and north of I-40 carry a 1 out of 5 chance for a strong to severe storm Sunday afternoon, with the potential for heavy downpours and strong wind.

WTVF

WTVF

WTVF

The heat and humidity will intensify heading into the work week. Highs in the mid to upper 90s are expected Monday and Tuesday, pushing "Feels Like" temperatures between 105° and 110°. That will likely trigger heat alerts across the coverage area.

WTVF

WTVF

The Muggy Meter will range between muggy and outright steamy through the first half of the week.