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Sunday July 26, 2026: Dangerous heat and humidity to grip Mid-South this week

Posted

DANGEROUS HEAT & HUMIDITY RETURN

Forecast:

Today: Mostly Cloudy & Humid, Iso. T-Storms Poss. | High: 92, Feels Like: 100 | N 0-5
Tonight: Partly Cloudy & Muggy, Patchy Fog Likely | Low: 74 | W 0-5

Monday: Hot & Humid, Iso. Storm Poss | High: 95, Feels Like: 106 | W 1-6

In Depth:

Dangerous heat and humidity are moving into the Mid-South to start the week, with "Feels Like" temperatures expected to reach as high as 110°. This afternoon, "Feels Like" temperatures will range between 100° and 105° across the Mid-South.

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Isolated showers could bring some relief for those who see rainfall, but storm chances remain minimal overall. Areas along and north of I-40 carry a 1 out of 5 chance for a strong to severe storm Sunday afternoon, with the potential for heavy downpours and strong wind.

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The heat and humidity will intensify heading into the work week. Highs in the mid to upper 90s are expected Monday and Tuesday, pushing "Feels Like" temperatures between 105° and 110°. That will likely trigger heat alerts across the coverage area.

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The Muggy Meter will range between muggy and outright steamy through the first half of the week.

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