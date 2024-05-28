Watch Now
Sunny and less humid (5.28.24)

Lelan and Nikki-Dee early-morning forecast: May 28, 2024
Posted at 7:11 AM, May 28, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-28 08:18:28-04

Lower Humidity Levels for a Few Days

Forecast:
Today: Mostly Sunny, Less Humid |High: 86| W 5-10
Tonight: Mostly Clear |Low: 59| W 5-10
Tomorrow: Mo. Sunny, Pt. Cloudy at Times |High: 80| NW 5-10

In Depth:
More sunshine is on the way today. The added bonus for today is
that humidity have dropped and will drop a bit more later today
and tonight. That means the Muggy Meter will be great for us.

With lower humidity levels in place, overnight temperatures will drop
into the 50s for the next several nights. Here's look at the forecast for
tonight.

