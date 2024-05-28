Sunny and less humid (5.28.24)

Lower Humidity Levels for a Few Days

Forecast:

Today: Mostly Sunny, Less Humid |High: 86| W 5-10

Tonight: Mostly Clear |Low: 59| W 5-10

Tomorrow: Mo. Sunny, Pt. Cloudy at Times |High: 80| NW 5-10

In Depth:

More sunshine is on the way today. The added bonus for today is

that humidity have dropped and will drop a bit more later today

and tonight. That means the Muggy Meter will be great for us.

With lower humidity levels in place, overnight temperatures will drop

into the 50s for the next several nights. Here's look at the forecast for

tonight.