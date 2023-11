Mild Sunday

Forecast:

Today: Becoming Sunny | High: 72 | N 0-5

Tonight: Clear Sky | Low: 49 | S 0-5

Monday: Mostly Sunny | High: 75 | SW 5-10

In Depth:

Another mild day is forecasted for the Mid-South, with highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s under a sunny sky. The average high for this time of year is in the mid-60s, but this above average trend will be the story for much of the week.