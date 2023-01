Good Morning, Sunshine~

Forecast:

Today: Mostly Sunny, Cooler |High: 53|SW 10-15

Tonight: Mostly Clear |Low: 33 |Light

In Depth:

Bright and sunny, that is the forecast for today. Get outside and enjoy temperatures in the low/mid 50s.

Thanks to the clear skies and light winds, overnight temperatures will drop around freezing. Tomorrow will be cooler, yet seasonal.

Rain chances return for the weekend. However, we do not anticipate a washout.