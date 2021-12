Chilly Today then Milder by Christmas

Forecast:

Today: Sunny, Colder |High: 46| N 5-10

Tonight: Mostly Clear, Cold |Low: 26| SE-5

Tomorrow: Sunny, Milder Afternoon |High: 58| S 5-10

Details:

Lots of sunshine for us on this first full day of winter! Look for temperatures to

start to warm tomorrow. Highs in the 60s are expected here for Christmas Eve and Day.