Sunny... But Cold (1.26.22)

Friday Flakes?

Forecast:

Today: Sunny & Chilly |High: 36|NW 5-10 (15)

Tonight: Clear, Cold |Low: 18|Light

Details:

Cold conditions will be theme for the rest of the week with today's temperatures running a solid 15 degrees below normal. We'll rebound briefly into the upper 40s Thursday before another cold blast comes through Friday. Friday's cold front will likely squeeze out some flurries or even a brief snow shower (mainly East of I-65). A spotty dusting is possible on elevated surfaces for areas East. It'll leave us shivering as we head into the weekend with temperatures in the 30s on Saturday and 40s on Sunday.

