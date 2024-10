Cooler Than Normal, Patchy Frost Again Tonight

Forecast:

Today: Sunny |High: 61| N 5-10

Tonight: Mo. Clear, Patchy Frost Late |Low: 37| N 5-10 to Lt & Var

Tomorrow: Sunny |High: 65| NE-5

In Depth:

Our average high and low for today is 74° & 50°. Our temperatures

will remain below for the next few days with dry conditions.

Overnight lows could be a few degrees colder Thursday morning than

what we saw last night.