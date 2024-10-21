Sunny but dry for the upcoming work week (10.21.24)

More Sunny Weather, Unfortunately, No Rain in the Immediate Future
Forecast:
This Afternoon: Sunny |High: 79 | Lt & Var then E-5
Tonight: Mostly Clear |Low: 53| E-5
Tomorrow: Sunny |High: 80| S 5-10
In Depth:
It's as been abnormally dry since Helene brought us rain at the
end of September. Unfortunately, there isn't any rain on tap
for this week.
A warming trend is on the way this week with afternoon highs
rising into the 80s this week. A cool front arrives mid-week, and that'll
drop temperatures a few degrees for the end of the week. Right now,
that system won't bring any rain with it.