Sunny but dry for the upcoming work week (10.21.24)

More Sunny Weather, Unfortunately, No Rain in the Immediate Future

Forecast:

This Afternoon: Sunny |High: 79 | Lt & Var then E-5

Tonight: Mostly Clear |Low: 53| E-5

Tomorrow: Sunny |High: 80| S 5-10

In Depth:

It's as been abnormally dry since Helene brought us rain at the

end of September. Unfortunately, there isn't any rain on tap

for this week.

A warming trend is on the way this week with afternoon highs

rising into the 80s this week. A cool front arrives mid-week, and that'll

drop temperatures a few degrees for the end of the week. Right now,

that system won't bring any rain with it.