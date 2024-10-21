Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Sunny but dry for the upcoming work week (10.21.24)

Temperatures will warm for the start of the work week with highs pushing the 80s. A cold front arrives for late week, but right now, it looks like it won't bring us any needed rainfall.
Posted
and last updated

More Sunny Weather, Unfortunately, No Rain in the Immediate Future

Forecast:
This Afternoon: Sunny |High: 79 | Lt & Var then E-5
Tonight: Mostly Clear |Low: 53| E-5
Tomorrow: Sunny |High: 80| S 5-10

In Depth:
It's as been abnormally dry since Helene brought us rain at the
end of September. Unfortunately, there isn't any rain on tap
for this week.

A warming trend is on the way this week with afternoon highs
rising into the 80s this week. A cool front arrives mid-week, and that'll
drop temperatures a few degrees for the end of the week. Right now,
that system won't bring any rain with it.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Weather

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk