Sunny & Cold (03.06.25)

Clear Skies and Cool Temperatures

Forecast:

Today: AM Clouds then Mo. Sunny | High: 52 | NW 5-15

Tonight: Cloudy | Low: 35 | Light

In Depth:

The wind is finally calming down, but it’s brought in some chilly air along with it. Don’t let the sunny skies deceive you—highs today will only reach the upper 40s to low 50s.

As night falls, clouds will begin to roll in, setting the stage for a freezing Friday morning. But here's the good news... winds will shift out of the south, ushering in a warmer airmass, and temperatures will climb into the low 60s!

As we head into the weekend, rain chances are making a return, particularly from Saturday into Sunday. However, it won’t be a total washout—some areas, especially to the north, may even enjoy a rain-free weekend.