Cold & Sunny Today, Winter Weather Possible Thursday

Forecast:

Today: Sunny, Cold |High: 30, Wind Chills Below Zero This Morning|

SW 5-10

Tonight: Mo. Clear then Pt. Cloudy Late |Low: 17| S 5-10

Tomorrow: Becoming Cloudy, Winter Mix with Rain, Freezing Rain

& Snow Possible in the Area |High: 34| S 5-10, Gusts: 20 mph