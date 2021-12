Quiet Weather for the Next Several Days

Forecast:

Today: Sunny, Cool |High: 52| SE-5

Tonight: Clear |Low: 31| SE-5

Tomorrow: Sunny, Milder |High: 60| S 5-10

Details:

We'll see clear skies for today through tomorrow. Clouds start to move in Tuesday, and that

may lead to a few showers by Tuesday night. Temperatures will warm into the 60s

this week.