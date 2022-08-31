Sunny, less humid(8.31.22)

Sunny and Less Humid

Forecast:

Today: Sunny |High: 89| N 5-10

Tonight: Clear |Low: 64| N 5-10

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny|High: 89| N-5

In Depth:

With a cool front now to our south, lower humidity levels are in place today and tomorrow. They'll start to rise again as we head toward the Labor Day Weekend. That's when our chances for showers and thunderstorms will go back up.

This will set us up for good weather for your Wednesday evening plans or to have dinner on the back deck.

For the start of the holiday weekend, it'll be warm and humid. While there is a chance for showers and storms through Labor Day, it doesn't look as if any of the days will be a washout.