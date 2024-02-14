Sunny & mild today, rain chance returns Friday afternoon (2.14.24)

Beautiful Weather for Valentine's Day

Forecast:

Today: Sunny |High: 63 |SW-5

Tonight: Mostly Clear |Low 39| S 5-10

Tomorrow: Mo. Sunny then Increasing Clouds |High: 63| SW 10-15, Gusts: 25

In Depth:

After a cool start, temperatures will soar to the 60s this afternoon.

It'll be a fantastic weather day. Rain chances will return Friday, and

that may end with some snow showers Friday night.

Here's the planner for today and this evening if you plan to

be out and about for Valentine's Day or Ash Wednesday

services.