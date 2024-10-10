Sunny Skies Continue (10.10.24)

Afternoon Highs Slowly Increase

Forecast:

This Afternoon: Sunny |High: 80 | NE 5-10

Tonight: Mostly Clear, Cool |Low: 52| NE 5-10

In Depth:

The sunshine continues to take over Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky. You will notice a slightly warmer afternoon flair, as temperatures will top out in the upper 70s / low 80s.

Sunday will be the warmest day with highs topping out in the low 80s. Winds will kick-up speed ahead of a cold front that will drop numbers back around seasonal.

Tuesday, a short wave will move across the area, bringing even cooler air in play. Meaning, Tuesday and Wednesday mornings some locations could have temperatures in the upper 30s/40s.