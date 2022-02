Colder but Sunny Today

Forecast:

Today: Clearing Skies |High: 42| N 5-15

Tonight: Clear |Low: 26| SW 5-10

Tomorrow: Sunny | High: 48| NW 5-15

Details:

We have good weather on the way for the weekend. It'll be colder today with highs in the upper 30s to low

40s. It'll will warm through the weekend. Next week, rain and thunderstorm chances returns.