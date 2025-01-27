Sunny Skies Today, Rainy Friday Ahead (01.27.25)

Rain Moves Out, Sunshine Move In

Forecast:

Today: Becoming Mo. Sunny | High: 48| N to W-5

Tonight: Clear & Cool| Low: 30| Light

In-Depth

Today began with a mix of showers, and in some areas even saw a little wintry mix. However, the moisture and cloud cover will quickly move out, giving way to a sunny and bright afternoon. Expect high temperatures to reach the upper 40s as the day progresses.

Tomorrow, clear skies and light winds will result in a chilly start with freezing temperatures. However, temperatures will rebound swiftly, climbing into the mid to upper 50s by the afternoon. This trend will continue into Wednesday, with another mild and pleasant day on the horizon.

As the week progresses, rain chances will return late Thursday, with Friday expected to bring the heaviest rainfall. A Splash Alert is in effect for Friday, as we anticipate rainfall amounts ranging from 0.75 to 2.5 inches. Expect more specific details as we get closer to the event and refine the forecast for your exact location.