Sunny Today, Rain Chances Thursday & Friday (01.28.25)

A Taste of Spring

Forecast:Today: Sunny |High: 57| W 5-10

Wednesday: Partly Cloudy |High: 60| W 5-10

In Depth:

This morning, conditions are below freezing, but abundant sunshine will lead to a pleasant afternoon with highs reaching the low to mid-50s.

Tomorrow morning will again bring chilly temperatures in the 30s, though the afternoon will warm up to around 60°F.

Rain is expected to return Thursday afternoon as a warm front moves northward. Showers will continue into Friday, clearing by sunrise on Saturday. Afterward, we can expect clear skies and a return to milder conditions.