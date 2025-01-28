Sunny Today, Rain Chances Thursday & Friday (01.28.25)

Watch Now
A Taste of Spring 

Forecast:Today: Sunny |High: 57| W 5-10
Wednesday: Partly Cloudy |High: 60| W 5-10

In Depth:
This morning, conditions are below freezing, but abundant sunshine will lead to a pleasant afternoon with highs reaching the low to mid-50s.

Tomorrow morning will again bring chilly temperatures in the 30s, though the afternoon will warm up to around 60°F.

Rain is expected to return Thursday afternoon as a warm front moves northward. Showers will continue into Friday, clearing by sunrise on Saturday. Afterward, we can expect clear skies and a return to milder conditions.

