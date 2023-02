Mild End to February, Rain & Storms Return PM Wednesday

Forecast:

Today: Sunny, Mild |High: 73| NW to SE-5

Tonight: Mostly Clear |Low: 52| S 5-10

Tomorrow: Sunny then Increasing Clouds, 40% Aft. Rain & Storm

Chance, Increasing to 80% at Night |High: 78| S 10-15, Gusts: 25 mph

In Depth:

February will end on a great note, weather-wise! We'll

see lots of sunshine with above normal temperatures.

Winds will be much calmer today.