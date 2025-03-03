Sunny today, windy tomorrow with strong storms possible (3.3.25)

Lots of Sunshine Today, Strong Storms Possible Tue. Afternoon/Evening
Wind Advisory: Noon Tuesday - 6 pm Wednesday
Forecast:
Today: Sunny |High: 62| SE-5
Tonight: Increasing Clouds |Low: 45| Wind: SE 10-15,
Gusting to 20 mph Late
Tomorrow: Mild & Windy, Increasing Rain & Storm Chance During
the Afternoon/Evening, Few Storms May Be Strong to Severe|High: 72|
Wind: S 15-25, Gusts: 45+ mph
In Depth:
The week will start with lots of sunshine, but a more active weather
pattern starts tomorrow. We're watching a chance for strong to
severe storms Tuesday afternoon and evening. Ahead of that, it'll
become windy. We'll be under a Wind Advisory from Noon Tuesday
to 6pm Wednesday. Gust could top 45 mph.
The confidence is high that a front will bring rain and some
thunderstorms to the Mid-South, but our confidence level is still low on
the severity of the storms. Please stay weather aware as this system
could bring damaging wind gusts and isolated tornadoes, mainly in
our west/southwestern counties.
Currently, the better dynamics for severe weather is to the south of us,
but we'll continue to monitor this for any changes.