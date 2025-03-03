Sunny today, windy tomorrow with strong storms possible (3.3.25)

Lots of Sunshine Today, Strong Storms Possible Tue. Afternoon/Evening

Wind Advisory: Noon Tuesday - 6 pm Wednesday

Forecast:

Today: Sunny |High: 62| SE-5

Tonight: Increasing Clouds |Low: 45| Wind: SE 10-15,

Gusting to 20 mph Late

Tomorrow: Mild & Windy, Increasing Rain & Storm Chance During

the Afternoon/Evening, Few Storms May Be Strong to Severe|High: 72|

Wind: S 15-25, Gusts: 45+ mph

In Depth:

The week will start with lots of sunshine, but a more active weather

pattern starts tomorrow. We're watching a chance for strong to

severe storms Tuesday afternoon and evening. Ahead of that, it'll

become windy. We'll be under a Wind Advisory from Noon Tuesday

to 6pm Wednesday. Gust could top 45 mph.

The confidence is high that a front will bring rain and some

thunderstorms to the Mid-South, but our confidence level is still low on

the severity of the storms. Please stay weather aware as this system

could bring damaging wind gusts and isolated tornadoes, mainly in

our west/southwestern counties.

Currently, the better dynamics for severe weather is to the south of us,

but we'll continue to monitor this for any changes.