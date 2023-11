Afternoon highs are on the rise

Forecast:

Today: Sunny |High: 60|Light - South

Tonight: Mo. Clear | Low: 35| Light

In Depth:

Sunny and cold weather continues. Afternoon highs will top out in the upper 40s.Despite a freezing morning, warmer temperatures are on the horizon. Afternoon highs will top out in the upper 50s today, mid 60s tomorrow, followed by 70s the weekend.

WTVF

Rain chances continue to stay slim though the weekend.