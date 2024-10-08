Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Sunshine and Seasonal Conditions Continue (10.08.24)

Posted
and last updated

Fall-Feels Continue 
Forecast:
Today: Sunny |High: 76| NE 5-10
Tonight: Clear, Cool |Low: 49| N 5-10

In Depth:
Cool mornings and seasonal afternoons. Yes, that is what is instore for Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky, not only for today, but the rest of the week. Morning lows will be in the 40s / 50s with afternoon highs in the mid/upper 70s. Rain chances stay at bay all week long.

All eyes continue to be on Hurricane Milton. Overnight, Milton was slightly downgraded to a category 4.

However, it is anticipated to strengthen again before entering vertical wind shear and dry air, which should help weaken before landfall.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Weather

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk