Sunshine and Seasonal Conditions Continue (10.08.24)

Fall-Feels Continue

Forecast:

Today: Sunny |High: 76| NE 5-10

Tonight: Clear, Cool |Low: 49| N 5-10

In Depth:

Cool mornings and seasonal afternoons. Yes, that is what is instore for Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky, not only for today, but the rest of the week. Morning lows will be in the 40s / 50s with afternoon highs in the mid/upper 70s. Rain chances stay at bay all week long.

All eyes continue to be on Hurricane Milton. Overnight, Milton was slightly downgraded to a category 4.

However, it is anticipated to strengthen again before entering vertical wind shear and dry air, which should help weaken before landfall.