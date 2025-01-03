Sunshine, Possible Wintry Mix, and a Cold Snap On The Way (01.03.25)

Big Cool-down On The Way

Today: Brisk & Breezy, Few AM Flurries Possible | High: 41 | Breezy NW 15-20

Tonight: Mostly Clear & Cold | Low: 26 | Calm

In Depth:

As a cold front sweeps through the area, clouds will gradually clear, paving the way for sunshine and breezy winds. While the sky will be bright, don't let the appearance of a clear day deceive you.. Temperatures will feel as though they are in the 30s throughout the day, thanks to brisk winds that will accompany the front's passage.

Overnight, conditions will calm as winds subside. However, the temperature will continue to drop, with lows expected to dip into the teens and 20s. Though the sun will shine brightly on Saturday, the cold will persist, with daytime highs struggling to reach the mid to upper 30s.

Looking ahead to Sunday, a significant shift in the weather is expected. A potent cold front will approach from the northwest, bringing a period of soaking rain from Sunday afternoon through early Monday morning. Along with the rain, there will be brief windows when wintry weather could mix in.

The first chance for a wintry mix will occur around daybreak on Sunday. With temperatures hovering near freezing, there may be a few hours of freezing rain and snow. While icing doesn't appear to be a major concern at this time, it is something that will be monitored closely as the event unfolds. By Sunday afternoon, temperatures will warm quickly into the upper 40s and lower 50s, transitioning all precipitation to rain.

As the cold front moves through early Monday morning, the rapid departure of showers could bring a brief period of light snow, depending on how quickly the cold air catches up to the precipitation. This will be a brief but notable end to the weekend's weather.

Looking further ahead, the start of the workweek will be unseasonably cold. In fact, temperatures on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday will struggle to rise above freezing for many locations. This frigid stretch will usher in a winter-like atmosphere, signaling a true shift to colder conditions for the region.