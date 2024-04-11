Sunshine returns for the weekend (04.11.24)

The Splash Alert Continues For One More Day (04.11.24)

Forecast:

Today: Area Showers, Few AM Storms |High: 64| S to W-15, Gusts: 35 mph

Tonight: Mostly Clear and Breezy |Low: 47| Gusts: 30 mph

In Depth:

The tap just keeps running as we have a difficult time shaking these soggy conditions. As a cold front begins to approach, the chance for severe weather returns... Thankfully the threat remains low and limited.

WTVF

Behind it, widespread rain quiets down with just a little wrap moisture and breezy conditions.

WTVF

Bright and breezy winds return for Friday.

WTVF

The weekend looks sunny and bright.