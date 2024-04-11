Watch Now
Sunshine returns for the weekend (04.11.24)

Sunshine returns for the weekend: Thursday, April 11, 2024
Posted at 5:11 AM, Apr 11, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-11 07:00:15-04

Forecast:
Today: Area Showers, Few AM Storms |High: 64| S to W-15, Gusts: 35 mph
Tonight: Mostly Clear and Breezy |Low: 47| Gusts: 30 mph

In Depth:

The tap just keeps running as we have a difficult time shaking these soggy conditions. As a cold front begins to approach, the chance for severe weather returns... Thankfully the threat remains low and limited.

download.png

Behind it, widespread rain quiets down with just a little wrap moisture and breezy conditions.

download-1.png

Bright and breezy winds return for Friday.

download-2.png

The weekend looks sunny and bright.

download-3.png

