Sunshine returns for the weekend (04.11.24)

The Splash Alert Continues For One More Day (04.11.24)
Forecast:
Today: Area Showers, Few AM Storms |High: 64| S to W-15, Gusts: 35 mph
Tonight: Mostly Clear and Breezy |Low: 47| Gusts: 30 mph
In Depth:
The tap just keeps running as we have a difficult time shaking these soggy conditions. As a cold front begins to approach, the chance for severe weather returns... Thankfully the threat remains low and limited.
Behind it, widespread rain quiets down with just a little wrap moisture and breezy conditions.
Bright and breezy winds return for Friday.
The weekend looks sunny and bright.