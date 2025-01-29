Sunshine Today, Liquid Sunshine Tomorrow (01.29.25)

Sunny Today, Much-Needed Rain Tomorrow

Forecast:

Today: Mostly Sunny then Pt. Cloudy |High: 63| W 5-10

Thursday: Cloudy, Area Showers |High: 57 |SE 10-15

In Depth:

As we approach the middle of the week, Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucy will experience another pleasant, mild day with clear skies and temperatures hovering around 63°F.

We are currently in need for some liquid sunshine. As you know, Middle Tennessee is currently experiencing drought conditions, particularly in the eastern regions, highlighting the pressing need for rainfall.

Thursday's expected precipitation is crucial for replenishing local water resources and alleviating the ongoing dry conditions.

How much rain? Thursday and Friday rainfall amounts are anticipated to be 1-2".. with some areas receiving 3"+. The below graphic is one of several model runs... This is not the Gospel, but it does give a good indication of what to expect.

The weekend will be pleasant and dry, with afternoon highs reaching the mid 50s, gradually warming to the mid 60s.