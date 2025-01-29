Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Sunshine Today, Liquid Sunshine Tomorrow (01.29.25)

Sunshine Today! Wednesday, January 29, 2025
Posted
and last updated

Sunny Today, Much-Needed Rain Tomorrow 
Forecast:
Today: Mostly Sunny then Pt. Cloudy |High: 63| W 5-10
Thursday: Cloudy, Area Showers |High: 57 |SE 10-15

In Depth:
As we approach the middle of the week, Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucy will experience another pleasant, mild day with clear skies and temperatures hovering around 63°F.

We are currently in need for some liquid sunshine. As you know, Middle Tennessee is currently experiencing drought conditions, particularly in the eastern regions, highlighting the pressing need for rainfall.

Thursday's expected precipitation is crucial for replenishing local water resources and alleviating the ongoing dry conditions.

How much rain? Thursday and Friday rainfall amounts are anticipated to be 1-2".. with some areas receiving 3"+. The below graphic is one of several model runs... This is not the Gospel, but it does give a good indication of what to expect.

The weekend will be pleasant and dry, with afternoon highs reaching the mid 50s, gradually warming to the mid 60s.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Weather

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk