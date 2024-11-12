Watch Now
Sunshine Today, Liquid Sunshine Tomorrow (11.12.24)

Forecast:
Today: Mostly Sunny |High: 66| NE 5-10
Tonight: Mostly Clear |Low: 46| NE-5
Tomorrow: Showers, Iso. Storm, Breezy Winds |High: 64| S 15-25 mph (gust 30-40 mph)

In Depth:
Today will be beautiful and bright. Afternoon temperatures will feel more like fall, with highs in the mid 60s.

Tomorrow, rain and wind will be headed across the area. Some locations will receive 1-2"+. Winds will gusts 30-40 mph. Let's just say, it will be a messy day. However, we can sure use the rain.

The weekend looks bright!

