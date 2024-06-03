Sunshine Today, Showers Tomorrow (06.03.24)

Hot & Humid

Forecast:

Today: Partly Cloudy & Humid, 20% Chc for Showers/Storms | High: 90 | S 3-8

Tonight: Scattered showers / storms | Low: 68 | 5-10

In-Depth:

Heat and humidity are on today's menu. Afternoon temperatures will top out in the upper 80s / low 90s (average high 85).

An unsettled pattern moving in late tonight. We'll gradually increase rain chances as we head towards mid-week with Wednesday seeing the greatest chance for rain. While we don't have any severe outlooks in place, there is a chance for a few thunderstorms.

The end of the workweek and weekend is a real treat with much quieter weather, lower humidity, and cool afternoon highs. Low 80s and sunshine are on the way as we end the work week and say hey to the weekend.