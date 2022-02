Sunny Skies

Forecast:

Today: Sunny |High: 56| SW 5-10

Tonight: Mostly Clear |Low: 36| SW 5-10

Tomorrow: Pt. Cloudy then Mostly Sunny |High: 60| SW 5-10

Details:

Quiet weather will continue for the rest of the workweek. Afternoon highs will be above our average high of 52. A couple of days will feature highs in the 60s. This weekend, colder air is set to return.