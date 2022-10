Forecast:

Today: Sunny | High: 78 | ESE 0-5

Tonight: Clear | Low: 49 | SE 0-5

In-Depth:

Get ready to warm back up. Yep, today through Wednesday, afternoon temperatures are headed to the upper 70s and mid 80s.

Fire danger will increase Wednesday as winds will gust 20-30 mph.

Rain is needed in the area, and it looks like we finally will get some by the middle of the upcoming week. Right now, only a half of an inch is expected.