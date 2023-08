Clouds and Rain Are On The Increase

Forecast:

Today: Partly Cloudy, 20% Shower & Storm Ch. |High: 89| N 5

Tonight: Showers and Storms |Low: 70|NE 5-15

In Depth:

Average temperatures tend to start in the low 70s and end up in the low 90s. Today and tomorrow will be on the cooler side with highs in the mid/upper 80s.

Clouds increase today with rain returning overnight into tomorrow. The severe threat it low. However, we will keep a close eye on gusty winds and localized flood issues.