Warmer Weather Returns... Slowly

Forecast:

Today: Sun & Clouds| High: 40 | N 5-10

Tonight: Mostly Clear| Low: 27 | Light

In Depth:

Get ready to see some sunshine and feel slightly warmer temperatures. Afternoon highs will top out in the mid/upper 30s.

Overnight, numbers dip back below freezing.

No need to fret, 60s will return by Thursday.

