Cold Day With A Freeze Warning Tonight

Forecast:

Today: Sunny, Chilly |High: 53| NW 10-15

Tonight: Clear, Freeze Warning 1am-9am |Low: 30| NW 5-10

In-Depth:

The sunshine is bright...but the temperatures continue to stay cold. Afternoon highs will top out in the low/mid-50s with mid/upper 40s across the Plateau.

WTVF

The cold air is not just for the Mid-South! Freeze warnings and watches are out for many states across the country.

WTVF

A weekend warmup is headed our way.