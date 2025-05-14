The Heat Is On (05.14.25)

Our First 90° Day Possible This Week, Storm 5 Alert Friday

Forecast:

Today: Becoming Pt. Cloudy, Few Showers & Storms Possible| High: 85|S 5-10

Tonight: Partly Cloudy |Low: 67 |S-5

Thursday: Pt. Cloudy, Storm Ch. Late Thur Night |High: 90|SW 10-15

In Depth:

Get ready for a warm-up!! Today marks the beginning of a warming trend across the area. Afternoon highs will climb into the low to mid-80s. By tomorrow, we could experience our first 90-degree day of the year, accompanied by breezy conditions.

Rain chances will remain low today and tomorrow, allowing for mostly dry and warm weather.

Our next rain maker is expected to approach late Thursday night into Friday evening, bringing the potential for strong to severe thunderstorms. As a result, we have issued a Storm 5 Alert.

At this time, damaging winds, hail, and heavy rainfall are the primary threats, though an isolated, brief tornado cannot be ruled out.