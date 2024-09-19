Watch Now
Weather

Actions

The Heat Makes A Vibrant Return (09.19.24)

Posted
and last updated

Temperatures Tick-up To Summertime Highs

Forecast:
Today: Mostly Sunny |High: 91| N 5-10
Tonight: Pt. Cloudy, Patchy Fog Late |Low: 66| Light North

In Depth:
Fall officially starts Sunday, but it's not going to feel that way. But temperatures will still have some summertime flair. Afternoon highs today will be back in the low 90s.

No drought relief is in sight in the next seven days as dry conditions are expected to persist through the weekend an into next week. A few isolated showers and storms are possible next Tuesday and Wednesday. No severe weather is expected.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Weather

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk