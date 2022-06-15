Watch
The Heat Wave Continues (06.15.22)

Posted at 4:39 AM, Jun 15, 2022
Limit Your Time Outdoors

Forecast:

Today: Mostly Sunny, Heat Adv. Until 7PM | High: 99, Heat Index: 105-110 | S 5
Tonight: Mostly Clear & Warm| Low: 80 | S 5-10

In Depth:
Records continue to fall as our first heat wave of the season rages on. Monday we tied the record high for the day, Tuesday morning we set a new record warmest low temperature as Nashville woke up to a balmy 81 degrees. A new record high temperature was set Tuesday afternoon as the mercury reached 97. And today? Well, we are looking to flirt with the record high of 100 degrees... Regardless, it will feel like we are surpassing the record high, as heat index will be 105-110. The heat wave lingers through Friday.

