The Summertime Sizzle Continues (08.03.22)

August Heat Brings No Relief

Forecast:

Today: Hot & Humid, 10% Shower & Storm Ch.|High: 95|S 5-10

Tonight: Becoming Pt. Cloudy |Low: 74 |Light- South

In Depth:

The heat and humidity just don't want to give up. But let's face it...it is August and August is still a part of summer. Today, heat and humidity will be the highest. Afternoon temperatures will feel like the upper 90s / low 100s.

Persistent rain chances and sweltering humidity will be the theme for the remainder of the week including the weekend. There will be a chance of showers and storms each day, with the most widespread activity between 2 p.m. - 7 p.m.

Unsettled conditions look to persist through most of next week.