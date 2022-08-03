Watch Now
Weather

Actions

The Summertime Sizzle Continues (08.03.22)

image-2.png
WTVF
image-2.png
Posted at 4:43 AM, Aug 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-03 05:57:55-04

August Heat Brings No Relief 

Forecast:
Today: Hot & Humid, 10% Shower & Storm Ch.|High: 95|S 5-10
Tonight: Becoming Pt. Cloudy |Low: 74 |Light- South

In Depth:

The heat and humidity just don't want to give up. But let's face it...it is August and August is still a part of summer. Today, heat and humidity will be the highest. Afternoon temperatures will feel like the upper 90s / low 100s.

image.png

Persistent rain chances and sweltering humidity will be the theme for the remainder of the week including the weekend. There will be a chance of showers and storms each day, with the most widespread activity between 2 p.m. - 7 p.m.

image-1.png

Unsettled conditions look to persist through most of next week.

image-2.png

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Weather

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
1:38 PM, Dec 17, 2018