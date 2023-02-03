The sunshine is back, milder weekend temps (2.3.23)

Here Comes The Sun! Highs in the 50s This Weekend!

Forecast:

Today: Frosty Start, Sunny & Cold |High: 36| N 10-15

Tonight: Clear, Very Cold |Low: 20| N to E-5

Tomorrow: Sunny Start then Increasing Clouds |High: 51| S 5-10

In Depth:

Sunshine is back for your FriYAY! It'll still be cold with highs only in the 30s for most locations. Our normal high today is 51 degrees.

Overnight, it'll be very cold with temperatures falling to the teens in many areas across Middle Tennessee and South Central Kentucky.

After a very cold start to the weekend, winds will shift out of the south to warm us up. It will be breezy at times Sunday with gusts between 20-25 mph.