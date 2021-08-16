Watch
The unsettled weather pattern continues

Nikki-Dee Ray's early morning forecast for Monday, August 16, 2021.
Posted at 5:34 AM, Aug 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-16 07:02:06-04

Continued Humid with Scattered Showers & Storms

Today: Mo. Cloudy, 50% Shower & Storm Ch. |High: 84| SE 5-10
Tonight: Mo. Cloudy, 30% Shower & Storm Ch. |Low: 71 | SE-5
Tomorrow: Sun/Clouds Mix, Scat. Showers & Storm|High: 86| E 5-10

Details:
Our unsettled weather pattern will continue with the chance for area showers and thunderstorms. We're also watching Tropical Storm Fred which is expected to make landfall
along the Gulf Coast today. Tomorrow, that system is expected to track across East Tennessee. Behind that one, we're watching Grace as well. At the moment, that system is expected to push across the gulf towards Mexico.

