The unsettled weather pattern continues

Continued Humid with Scattered Showers & Storms

Today: Mo. Cloudy, 50% Shower & Storm Ch. |High: 84| SE 5-10

Tonight: Mo. Cloudy, 30% Shower & Storm Ch. |Low: 71 | SE-5

Tomorrow: Sun/Clouds Mix, Scat. Showers & Storm|High: 86| E 5-10

Details:

Our unsettled weather pattern will continue with the chance for area showers and thunderstorms. We're also watching Tropical Storm Fred which is expected to make landfall

along the Gulf Coast today. Tomorrow, that system is expected to track across East Tennessee. Behind that one, we're watching Grace as well. At the moment, that system is expected to push across the gulf towards Mexico.