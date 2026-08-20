Thursday August 20, 2026: A few more chances for storms today, nice this weekend

Seasonal & Humid

Forecast:

Today: Storms Exiting, A Few Iso. Storms Poss. This Afternoon South of I-40 | High: 90 | WSW 5-10

Tonight: Areas of Fog | Low: 69 | N 5-10

In Depth:

After a noisy start to the day with strong to severe thunderstorms and localized flash flooding, we'll see a brief lull in activity this afternoon before additional storms redevelop along the Tennessee-Alabama border. As the rain exits the region this evening, areas of fog are expected to develop across the Mid-South overnight.

Looking ahead to the weekend, we'll enjoy seasonable temperatures and mostly dry conditions across the region. That's welcome news for the many outdoor events and activities planned throughout the Mid-South.