Morning Splash Alert

Forecast:

Today: Morning Showers, Colder |High: 53| NW 5-15

Tonight: Clear & Cold|Low: 29| Light

Details:

Goodbye 70s! This morning, cold front will bring rain and cooler temperatures to our area. Most of the rain will fall during the morning, with skies slowly drying during the afternoon. Chilly conditions will take over for the next 7 days with another shot of cold air (and more rain) arriving late Sunday.