Today, Sunny & 70s (12.03.21)

Posted at 5:35 AM, Dec 03, 2021
Mild & Dry, Increasing Rain Chances Sunday

Forecast:
Today: Partly Cloudy, Mild |High: 75| S 5-10 (15)
Tonight: Partly Cloudy |Low: 50 | Light S

Near record setting heat and sunshine will be theme to finish the workweek. Rain chances still look to be a factor for weekend planning. A few pesky showers are possible Saturday with more widespread rain and even a few storms expected Sunday. Sunday will have scattered showers around through the morning and early afternoon with heavier rain working in overnight Sunday into Monday. We'll get a brief break Tuesday before another soaking rain moves in Wednesday.

