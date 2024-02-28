AM showers & storms, turning much colder today (2.28.24)

Tornado Watch for Northern Middle TN & Part of South Central KY Until 8am
Turning MUCH COLDER Today!
Wind Advisory until Noon
Forecast:
Today: AM Showers, Storms, Few Storms Could be Strong to Severe|
High: 55 at 7am Falling into the 40s |NW 15-20, Gusts; 35 mph
Tonight: Mo. Clear then Partly Cloudy|Low: 27| N 5-10
Tomorrow(Leap Day): Partly Cloudy |High: 50 | NE-5
In Depth:
A wind advisory until for most of the area until noon today. Winds
may gusts 30-40 mph.
Have the umbrella ready this morning and the heavier coat as
temperatuers drop.