AM showers & storms, turning much colder today (2.28.24)

A cold front will sweep across the Mid-South today. A few strong storms are possible this morning. It'll be much colder later today with temps falling into the 40s.
Posted at 5:56 AM, Feb 28, 2024
Tornado Watch for Northern Middle TN & Part of South Central KY Until 8am
Turning MUCH COLDER Today!
Wind Advisory until Noon

Forecast:
Today: AM Showers, Storms, Few Storms Could be Strong to Severe|
High: 55 at 7am Falling into the 40s |NW 15-20, Gusts; 35 mph
Tonight: Mo. Clear then Partly Cloudy|Low: 27| N 5-10
Tomorrow(Leap Day): Partly Cloudy |High: 50 | NE-5

In Depth:
A wind advisory until for most of the area until noon today. Winds
may gusts 30-40 mph.

Have the umbrella ready this morning and the heavier coat as
temperatuers drop.

