AM showers & storms, turning much colder today (2.28.24)

Tornado Watch for Northern Middle TN & Part of South Central KY Until 8am

Turning MUCH COLDER Today!

Wind Advisory until Noon

Forecast:

Today: AM Showers, Storms, Few Storms Could be Strong to Severe|

High: 55 at 7am Falling into the 40s |NW 15-20, Gusts; 35 mph

Tonight: Mo. Clear then Partly Cloudy|Low: 27| N 5-10

Tomorrow(Leap Day): Partly Cloudy |High: 50 | NE-5

In Depth:

A wind advisory until for most of the area until noon today. Winds

may gusts 30-40 mph.

Have the umbrella ready this morning and the heavier coat as

temperatuers drop.