Tuesday August 18, 2026: Comfortable today, storm chances return late week

Less Humid Today

Forecast:

Today: Sunny w/ Near Seasonal Temps | High: 90 | NNW 3-8

Tonight: Clear Sky, Near Seasonal Temps | Low: 66 | E 0-5

Wednesday: Humidity Increasing, Partly Cloudy | High: 93 | SSE 5-10

In Depth:

Thanks to a cold front that moved through the region yesterday, conditions across the Mid-South will feel noticeably more comfortable today. Temperatures will be closer to seasonal averages, with afternoon highs topping out around 90 degrees. Lower humidity levels will also make a difference, providing a brief break from the oppressive heat and mugginess we've experienced in recent days.

Unfortunately, that relief will be short-lived. Southerly winds return on Wednesday, bringing higher humidity back into the forecast. As moisture levels increase, heat index values, or "feels like" temperatures, will climb back into the upper 90s and lower 100s.

WTVF

Rain chances also return beginning Wednesday night as a more unsettled weather pattern develops and lingers through the latter half of the week.

WTVF

In addition, the Storm Prediction Center has highlighted areas west of Interstate 65 for the potential of strong to severe thunderstorms later this week. The primary threats include damaging wind gusts and locally heavy rainfall, which could lead to isolated flooding concerns.