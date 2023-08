Forecast:

Today: Partly Cloudy, Not as Humid|High: 87| W-5

Tonight: Pt. Cloudy|Low: 70|Light

In-Depth:

Sunshine returns today, along with slightly lower dew points. It will still be humid... but it will feel 'more comfortable'.

WTVF

Storms return tomorrow. Some will have the potential to turn strong to severe. My main concern continues to be damaging wind gusts.