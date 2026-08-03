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Two tornadoes touched down on Cumberland Plateau Saturday

Tornado Graphic 8/1
NewsChannel 5
Tornado Graphic 8/1
Posted
and last updated

The National Weather Service in Nashville confirmed two tornadoes touched down in the Cumberland Plateau early Saturday evening as storms moved through the Mid-State ahead of a cold front.

The first tornado, an EF-0, touched down at 6:21 p.m. near Grapevine Road in Bledsoe County with peak winds of 75 mph. The tornado traveled 1.77 miles before lifting near Jerry Edmonds Road in Cumberland County, TN.

Eleven minutes later, a second EF-0 tornado touched down at 6:32 p.m. in Fentress County near Heinss Road. That tornado traveled 0.43 miles with peak winds of 70 mph before lifting near Baseline Road.

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