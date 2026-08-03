Two tornadoes touched down on Cumberland Plateau Saturday

The National Weather Service in Nashville confirmed two tornadoes touched down in the Cumberland Plateau early Saturday evening as storms moved through the Mid-State ahead of a cold front.

The first tornado, an EF-0, touched down at 6:21 p.m. near Grapevine Road in Bledsoe County with peak winds of 75 mph. The tornado traveled 1.77 miles before lifting near Jerry Edmonds Road in Cumberland County, TN.

Eleven minutes later, a second EF-0 tornado touched down at 6:32 p.m. in Fentress County near Heinss Road. That tornado traveled 0.43 miles with peak winds of 70 mph before lifting near Baseline Road.