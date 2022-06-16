Uncomfortable Heat Continues (06.16.22)

Sweltering Heat Continues

Forecast:

Thursday: Mostly Sunny & Hot | High: 99 | W 5-10

Tonight: Mostly Clear & Muggy | Low: 79 | S 0-5

In Depth:

Records continue to fall as our first heat wave of the season rages on. Today, highs will once again flirt with records across the Mid-South.

While highs will be around 100° it will once again feel like it is between 105°-110°! Because of that our Heat Advisory continues through Thursday evening.

Comfortable heat will greet us this weekend. However, another extensive heat wave will return next week.